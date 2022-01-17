First posted on BoiseDev.com on Jan. 13.Another mixed-use apartment building is on its way in Garden City.
At the corner of 43rd and Adams Street, a 70-unit, a four-story multi-family apartment building is set to be completed by the end of the year. This is part of a growing number of dense developments popping up in Garden City as the Treasure Valley continues to boom.
Project aims for ‘city living’
Keith Tasker, the architect on the project with Hutchinson-Smith Architects, told BoiseDev this project would meet the demand for more urban living opportunities close to downtown and the Boise River. Application materials from 2020 say it will be called The River at Parkway Apartments.
“With the amount of people moving to Boise and the limited amount of land, it made sense to build apartments to allow professionals to move into the area to be close to downtown and the Greenbelt to get all of the things you get with city living,” Tasker said.
Tasker said the four-story apartment building will wrap around a three-story parking garage with 136 spaces. The project will include units ranging from one to three bedrooms and will have the main entrance at the corner of Adams and 43rd, with the goal of creating an “urban feel” to the streetscape.
Other amenities include an outdoor space on the north side of the building with terraced patios, covered dining areas, an outdoor kitchen, and a bocce ball court. Residents will also have access to fitness rooms, a pet wash station, a mailroom, balconies overlooking the street or the mountains, and bike storage.
An application filed with the city says the site was a mobile home park prior to approval by Garden City’s Design Review Committee.
Another Parkway Holding project
This project is one of several developed in the eastern end of Garden City in recent years by Boise-based company Parkway Holding LLC, which is owned by another entity controlled by attorney Bryan Aydelotte in Eagle.
Other nearby projects from the company include the Trailwinds Apartments on 42nd Street, the Parkway Station Townhomes and the Parkway Apartments. Parkway Holding’s website also touts plans for 143 apartment units ranging from studios to two bedrooms on Lot 50, located at the intersection of Adams and 42nd.
Tasker could not provide any information about how much units in The River will cost and Parkway’s website does not list rents at this time. One-bedroom apartments at the Parkway Apartments start at $1,050 per month, according to the development’s website.