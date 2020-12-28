Story first posted on BoiseDev.com on Dec. 22, 2020
A Boise developer hopes to add a small office and retail building to a block that will soon include two residential projects in the downtown Boise core.
We’ve been following the two apartment projects developed by Clay Carley and other groups on Grove Street between Fifth and Sixth streets for the last few years. The related but separate projects, currently under construction, will bring a rent-restricted apartment project on the 6th Street side of the block known as Thomas Logan, as well as a market-rate apartment building on the 5th Street side dubbed The Lucy. The two buildings will share a plaza in the middle along Grove Street.
Now, an area previously designated for a pocket park will instead get a three-story commercial and office building, if a plan submitted to the City of Boise is approved.
The small site sits along 5th Street, right behind the Chip Cookies building. The plan from Carley and developer GGLO for “Fifth and Grove” would include a retail space on the ground floor with two stories of office above.
Though the previously noted ground floor pocket park would go away — they hope to include about the same amount of green space somewhere else: the roof.
“The vegetated fescue roof, viewed from nearby buildings, draws inspiration from the Boise Foothills in the distance,” an application letter from GGLO notes.
Renderings show a series of shaggy green plantings on the roof of the building.
“The larger form has an open floorpan for users, with large open windows facing east to the park across the street, and to the west,” GGLO wrote. “Internally, the building provides flexible spaces with large openings to the street, with exposed floor and roof structures. The exposed wood joist ceilings on each level give the open spaces a colorful richness and natural textures that will be visible from street level.”
A public hearing on the project is set for Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Participants can testify in person or online. Go online for further details.