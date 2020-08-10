Story first posted on August 4, 2020
Boise-based Micron Technology continues its large-scale revamp of the Boise campus.
A newly-issued building permit shows the tech. giant will invest more than $36 million to renovate Building 17/17C. Even if you’ve never been on the Micron campus, you probably recognize that as the building with the large Micron sign on the side, visible from Federal Way.
Micron’s application says it will revamp all four levels of the building, as well as one story below ground. It will also reconfigure the building to give it a total capacity of 5,261 people — up from the current 3,500. The building holds a total of 269,000 square feet of mostly office space.
The project is valued at more than any project approved so far this year to the City of Boise.
Series of upgradesThe major upgrade is the latest in a series of changes to the Boise campus. As BoiseDev first reported in 2017, Micron also built a new 265,000 square foot building elsewhere on the campus with a large skybridge connecting it to other facilities on the campus. 37 includes an employee gym, large lobby and bike shelter. It cost $32 million to complete.
In May, the City of Boise issued a building permit to Micron for another remodel — a $5.99 million refresh of Building 32, to upgrade about 25,000 square feet. In February, Micron obtained a $10.68 million permit for work on Building 26.
Micron continues to expand in Boise and at other sites around the country and the world. It opened a new campus in San Jose last summer, and announced a $3 billion expansion in Virginia.
Micron once employed more Idahoans than any other company, but St. Luke’s Health System surpassed it in recent years as the health care business grew and Micron retracted. The Boise Valley Economic Partnership estimates the semiconductor giant employs between 5,000 and 5,999 people in Idaho.