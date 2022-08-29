Boise-based Micron Technology is set to build a large new building on its campus, which could accommodate more than 2,000 workers.
The company filed with the City of Boise to build the new office building, complete with an auditorium, sky bridge, amenities, and workspace seating for 2,167 employees.
“The proposed building is to be a world-class, state-of-the-art building for the Micron Boise campus, both externally and internally,” the company wrote in its design review application to the City of Boise.
The plan calls for a 7-story building, which the company dubs B42, with a sky bridge connecting it to an adjacent office building on the second floor. The first floor would include an auditorium and amenities. Workspace would start on the second floor and continue through the seventh floor.
Business Unusual
The building would also include a “pedestrian promenade on the east, outdoor dining and lounge areas, and an amphitheater.”
The new Micron building, at 524,000 square feet, would be one of the city’s largest office buildings. For comparison, the 18-story Zions Bank Building is 320,000 square feet. The nine-story headquarters for the JR Simplot company is a total of 306,345 square feet. And the 19-story U.S. Bank Building downtown is 256,568 square feet.
Evolving campus
The company has spent hundreds of millions on the campus in recent years, according to previous BoiseDev reporting. It has remodeled several buildings and built another large office building in the last decade.
Though Micron has a 25-acre campus, some of its workers are located offsite. The company houses workers in a building it calls Micron North, about a mile north of the main campus. Property records show the facility is owned by the JR Simplot Co., which used to operate its food group division out of the building.
As BoiseDev has reported, the company has considered Boise for a large expansion of semiconductor manufacturing supported by federal tax dollars. The company has said it will spend up to $40 billion on new manufacturing capacity of semiconductor chips in the US. The company has not confirmed Boise is a candidate for the manufacturing expansion, but also has refused to say the city is not in the running.
The proposed new B42 office building is unrelated to the potential manufacturing expansion. It would need design review approval from the City of Boise.