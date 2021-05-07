BOISE — Metro Express Car Wash announced it has acquired three Like Nu Car Wash locations in Idaho, bringing it to a total of nine car wash sites across three states, five of which located in the Treasure Valley, Idaho area.
The acquisition of Like Nu Car Wash by Metro Express became official May 4, 2021, said the announcement.
"Metro Express is proud to continue to serve the Northwest with the quick, efficient service that customers know and love while expanding its footprint," said the release.
The addition of Like Nu gives Metro Express the opportunity to serve more customers in the rapidly growing Treasure Valley market.
“We couldn’t be happier to grow our footprint in the Treasure Valley,” said Derek Martin, chief operating officer of Metro Express Car Wash. “Adding these locations allows us to offer more convenience to our customers and our loyal members. We look forward to making considerable improvements to all three of these landmark locations.”
In addition to growth in Idaho, Metro Express is completing construction on a site in Spokane, Washington slated to open May 2021. Metro Express recently broke ground and began construction on another new location in Post Falls, Idaho, slated to open late 2021.