MERIDIAN — Ling & Louie’s announced in a press release it is celebrating 10 years "with 10 days of fun April 1-10."
Invoking the restaurant slogan — “Not For Boring People” — the anniversary celebration includes:
• a return of L&L's ginger "fortunate cookies;"
• celebratory decorations including "a giant balloon dragon" and 1,000 origami cranes;
• a discount on take-out — direct online orders can take $10 off now until April 10 with code: Wokin10; and
• a contest — restaurant goers can enter for a chance to win a 10-roll sushi party for six.
“It’s been an exciting 10 years,” said managing partner Caleb Padgett. “Being part of the larger Ling & Louie’s family provides a winning concept with proven recipes. Being locally owned allows us to fine-tune the concept to local palates, such as the addition of a full sushi bar.”
When the restaurant was built in 2011, it was "the first Idaho restaurant built to Green Globes certification standards," according to the press release, providing comprehensive environmental assessment protocol and best practices guidance for green construction and operations.
Some of the restaurant's popular menu items include: Chicken Lettuce Wraps, Ling’s Meatloaf, Evil Jungle Princess Beef and Drunken Shrimp. It also has a "huge" gluten-free menu, a sushi bar and a "lively, not-boring atmosphere" with full bar service.
It will also start Saturday and Sunday brunch service beginning Easter weekend.
The story behind its beginnings includes romance as well as food. Ling, a firecracker chef from Shanghai, China, met Louie, an all-American baseball player from Toledo, Ohio. They fell in love, and shared their passion for food by opening an Asian restaurant. For more information, visit the website: lingandlouies.com.