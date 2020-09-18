Meridian’s Berkeley Building Company was recently named the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home Builder of the Year by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, beating out more than 45 builders nationally.
This is the eighth time the firm will built Idaho's St. Jude Dream Home to be entered in the children’s hospital’s “Dream Home Giveaway,” its marquee fundraising effort, according to a press release.
This year, all 13,777 tickets for giveaway sold out in a record breaking 4-hours, raising $1.3 million for St. Jude patients, and tickets for the 2021 event will go up for sale this spring. Local partners agreed to donate construction materials and building help, so the project didn't cost the hospital anything.
KTVB, Idaho Press’ news partner, hosted this year’s event back in May.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is the only national cancer institute and designated comprehensive cancer center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago, according to the release.
