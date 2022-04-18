Steve Kenley and his wife, Jenni, visited their daughter last spring in Coeur d’Alene. That’s when she suggested they try Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese. Now about a year later, the Kenleys are opening the popular grilled cheese spot’s second location in Boise.
“’She took us over there to the Meltz in Coeur d’Alene. And she was right. Amazing,” Steve Kenley said. “It was just mind-blowing that we didn’t have anything like that in Boise. Boise, is such a huge food town and everybody here loves their food. So we were like, why don’t we have something like this in Boise?”
Meltz Extreme Grilled Cheese Boise will sit at 6565 W Fairview Ave on the former Los Mariachis site. The location – like the one in Coeur d’Alene – will be locally owned and operated.
“We don’t have any restaurant experience as far as owning goes,” he said. “We both worked in restaurants when we were younger, but no experience like this at all.’
The Kenley’s said they knew there were a lot of people in the Boise area that enjoyed Meltz as much as them and figured it would be a great restaurant to bring to the area.
The menu hasn’t been worked out yet. Kenley said he is waiting to figure out staffing and other elements prior to making that decision. Though he believes it could start out smaller- eventually the menu will be very similar to the other location.
On the Coeur d’Alene menu, there are various adult grilled cheeses, including the Pepperosa Pizza, American Ooze, Pork Belly Banh Mi, and more.
There is not an opening day set but Kenley said they are hoping to open in early summer. Right now, the couple is working through the permit process with the city.
“It’s been a crazy journey,” he said. “And I can’t believe the response we’ve gotten. I mean, we knew it was going to be kind of crazy. Just because we knew we already had a pretty decent following on social media… (But we) had no idea that was just going to take off like this.”