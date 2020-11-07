McCall’s historic Shore Lodge resort announced in a press release it will host its annual three-day culinary event, “Revel on the Shore” on Nov. 13-15 “designed to bring out the inner foodie in everyone.”
Raising a glass to McCall’s past, the event will indulge attendees throughout the weekend with an array of entertaining culinary and tasting events, event organizers stated on the website. Revel on the Shore kicks off the evening of Nov. 13, where guests will get a taste of Idaho’s prohibition era at a Speakeasy Party featuring a special cocktail and catered by the Shore Lodge Culinary Team. The next day features a full menu with an educational segment on craft beer, a BBQ lunch, a wine tasting class, a hands-on mixology course, and the Winemaker’s Dinner where each of the five courses will be paired with a selection of fine wines from NFL legend Drew Bledsoe’s Doubleback Winery. On Sunday, guests will say farewell with a bubbles and brunch menu at The Narrows Steakhouse.