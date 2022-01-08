NAMPA — The Idaho Job & Career Fair provides a unique opportunity to save time on job hunting, offers a wide variety of career options, and enables immediate connections with hiring companies, said a press release about the event. The free job fair is slated for 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 20 at the Nampa Civic Center, 311 3rd St. S.
There will be a wide variety of job opportunities and work schedules immediately available, according to the release. Companies will be recruiting for positions in customer service, social work, construction, dining and environmental services, healthcare, manufacturing, administration, bus drivers, engineering, finance, hospitality, shipping/receiving, general labor, retail, correctional officers, roofers and siding, caregiving, janitorial, technicians and more. In addition, local colleges will be available to discuss educational and training opportunities. Job seekers of all experience levels are encouraged to attend.
Job seekers are also invited to attend the the free seminars offered at the event.
10:30 a.m. — Job Hunting: Getting Comfortable with the Uncomfortable, Austin Plew, Atlas Staffing Inc.
11:30 a.m. — How to Find a Good Employer in Today’s Market, Rob Graham, Express Employment Professionals
The press release reminds job seekers to be sure to dress professionally, bring plenty of resumes, and pre-register at IdahoCareerFair.com for a list of participating companies.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, may contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!