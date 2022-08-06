NAMPA — Oktoberfest is coming to the Nampa Civic Center on Friday, Sept. 30 for a night of music, games, food and fun. Hosted by TDS, Oktoberfest has brought the community together to celebrate German tradition for 15 years. The first 100 tickets purchased cost just $7 and include one free drink token. Tickets are on sale now at nampaciviccenter.com or call 208-442-3232.
After the first 100 tickets are sold, the ticket price increases to $10 until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 29 and include a free drink with ticket purchase. The day of the event, tickets will be sold at the door until sold out for $12 but do not include a free drink.
You can also purchase a commemorative beer stein for $15 (limit of 100) at the event and use that stein to get a discount on your beer when you use it. There is also a Prost! Package that comes with a 16-ounce glass beer stein, two free drink tokens and a brat for $35, a value of $54 (limit of 100 Prost! Packages).
Live German music will be provided by the Boise Valley Edelweiss Band. The band has served the Treasure Valley for over 35 years and specializes in nostalgic “beer garden music.”
The food menu includes: roasted chicken, pork cutlets, smoked or grilled German bratwurst, German potato salad, apple strudel and more.
You can also play Oktoberfest games such as the Brat Shot, Mug Holding Contest, Beer Stein Race and more. Precision Axe Range will be at the event with their mobile trailer.
The crowd will also vote on best Lederhosen, Dirndl and other traditional German attire and bier steins.