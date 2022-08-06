image004.jpg

Oktoberfest is coming to the Nampa Civic Center on Friday, Sept. 30 for a night of music, games, food and fun.

 Courtesy Nampa Civic Center

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


NAMPA — Oktoberfest is coming to the Nampa Civic Center on Friday, Sept. 30 for a night of music, games, food and fun. Hosted by TDS, Oktoberfest has brought the community together to celebrate German tradition for 15 years. The first 100 tickets purchased cost just $7 and include one free drink token. Tickets are on sale now at nampaciviccenter.com or call 208-442-3232.

After the first 100 tickets are sold, the ticket price increases to $10 until 11:59 p.m. Sept. 29 and include a free drink with ticket purchase. The day of the event, tickets will be sold at the door until sold out for $12 but do not include a free drink.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments