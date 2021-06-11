Trailhead member Ted Kunz aka "the Two-Wheeled Wanderer," will be sharing his most recent on-the-road experiences at the first in-person Lunch and Learn at Trailhead. Trailhead provides workspace for entrepreneurs and startups in two downtown Boise locations.
Kunz took off from Boise over two years ago on "an adventure of a lifetime" and will be sharing some of his real-life experiences at the event, which is free to attend.
“Somehow the absurd ambition to circumnavigate the globe on two motorized wheels turned into a bicycle ride into the heart of Africa, and straight into a global pandemic,” said Kunz. “It wasn’t a total disaster — this delay led to a most unlikely story about building a school science laboratory in Zambia.”
The Idaho Press, in partnership with Kunz, are publishing “The Two Wheeled Wanderer: An Obscure Man in Obscure Places” by Ted Kunz. The 200-plus page book will include a compilation of all the TWW dispatches along with a collection of photos in full color.
“When I departed Boise in April 2019, I definitely had no idea what this journey would be about and certainly never believed a book would come from it,” Kunz said.
The Lunch and Learn event will take place 11 a.m. to noon on June 23 at Trailhead, 500 South Eighth St. in Boise.