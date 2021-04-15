MERIDIAN — Duck Donuts, known for serving "Warm, Delicious and Made To Order!" donuts, announced in a press release the grand opening of its first franchise location in Idaho on Saturday, April 24, at 8 a.m. Owned by Todd and Kimberlee Guin, the store is located at 2126 N. Eagle Road, Suite 140 in the Village at Meridian shopping center.
The first guest in line on Saturday will receive a free Duck Donuts gift basket.
Kimberlee Relyea-Guin was born and raised in Boise. She and her husband, Todd, ran an event company in Arkansas, which they recently sold before moving back to Idaho and opening this store. Together they have seven children and four grandchildren, with two more on the way.
“We first discovered Duck Donuts in Kansas City and I was blown away by not only the donuts, but also by the employees who seemed to really love their jobs,” she said. “We could not be more thrilled about bringing the warm, delicious and made-to-order Duck Donuts experience to my hometown, and we look forward to building a community of donut-loving friends in the Treasure Valley where every guest and employee feels appreciated and happy when they enter our store.
The 1,500-square-foot retail store reflects the franchise’s iconic beach theme and family-friendly atmosphere. In addition to donuts, the Meridian location serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends — Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf — espresso, donut breakfast sandwiches, donut sundaes, new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes, select retail items, and more. The store will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, featuring a large patio with outdoor tables and chairs.
Customers can create their own donut combination by choosing from a variety of coatings, toppings, and drizzles, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon. The family-friendly stores offer a viewing area where children and adults can watch their donuts being made.
Duck Donuts and the store’s owners are committed to customer and employee safety as Idaho recovers from COVID-19. Employees and customers will wear face masks. High-touch surfaces will be frequently sanitized and the store will remain in compliance with all state and federal guidelines. Customers will be asked to maintain a six-foot distance from each other.
Donuts will be made fresh to order 7 days a week: Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opening weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, specials and donut topping updates, visit the Duck Donuts Meridian Facebook page or connect on the web at DuckDonuts.com.
Duck Donuts was founded in 2006 by Russ DiGilio in Duck, North Carolina. His intention? To solve a family vacation problem: “Our family wanted a place to buy warm, delicious, made-to-order donuts, and when we couldn’t find one, we decided to start our own.”
By 2011, Duck Donuts had expanded to four Outer Banks locations and the donut business was so successful that DiGilio was continuously approached about franchise opportunities by fans who begged for a Duck Donuts in their community. The first franchise opened in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2013, and there are now 103 open franchise locations and more than 145 additional contracts in 27 states and four countries.