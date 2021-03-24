BOISE — A Boise, Idaho-based grocery store chain, M & W Markets, announced in a news release it has added four locations, acquiring Logan’s Market’s grocery stores on Dec. 18, 2020.
The additional stores include two stores in Idaho — in Filer and Marsing — and two in Oregon, in Vale and Redmond. Now it includes seventeen locations, in mostly rural areas across Idaho and Oregon.
"M&W Markets understands and supports the communities where it does business, focusing on friendliness and value for its customers. M&W sees this growth opportunity as a good fit for the company and plans to grow sales at the new locations through dedication to exceptional customer service provided with a sense of hometown pride, hospitality, and more competitive retails," the company said in a statement.