First posted on BoiseDev.com on July 21, 2021The first LunchBox Wax salon opened in Downtown Boise in 2010. Debi Lane moved from Sun Valley, started the waxing-only salon with the attention-grabbing logo, and started welcoming customers.
Now, with roughly 50 locations across the country, LunchBox Wax has a high-profile new owner. WellBiz Brands of Englewood, Colorado, bought the LunchBox brand and will take over as the franchisor for future locations.
WellBiz owns other health and fitness space concepts, including Elements Massage, Fitness Together, and Drybar.
Lunchbox offers waxing services, including eyebrows, nostrils, bikini, arms, and anywhere else you can think of. It offers service for men, too.
‘Milestone moment’
“This is a milestone moment for me,” Lane said. “I’m thrilled that LunchboxWax is joining the WellBiz family of brands. Beauty services are a confidence builder, and just like the other WellBiz brands, LunchboxWax is in the business of making guests feel strong, confident, and beautiful.”
Lane told Idaho News 6 in 2018 that her experience in Sun Valley helped her see the rise in the waxing trend.
“We use soft wax, and we use strips. It is the most effective way to wax and the least painful,” she said.
The terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. WellBiz says they hope to continue growing LunchBox Wax and adding additional franchise locations.
“We’re excited to bring LunchboxWax franchisees into the WellBiz portfolio and support their ongoing growth. We look forward to bringing several new locations to cities across the U.S. in the coming year,” WellBiz Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Morgan said.
Morgan said the brand’s inclusive approach and focus on guest experience fit nicely in the WellBiz portfolio.
“I founded LunchboxWax with the vision of creating an inclusive culture where like-minded people could come together,” Lane said. “I’m proud of what we built, and I can’t wait to see where WellBiz takes the brand next.”