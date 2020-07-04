First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 29, 2020.
National athletic brand lululemon athletica applied to build a new store in Boise.
The retailer applied with the City of Boise to build a store at Boise Towne Square on the lower level near JC Penney.
The company posted a job for a store manager for a “Boise Seasonal Store.” That’s a format that allows the company to open a store for a period of about six months and test or capitalize on holiday traffic.
Lululemon operates two other Idaho stores — it first opened in Ketchum before adding a location at the Village at Meridian.
The brand offers athletic wear, including yoga pants, shorts, jackets, bras and many yoga-related items like mats and accessories.
Mall store shuffle
The new ‘Lulu’ store will go into the former location of Jake’s Dry Dock — which used to house Michael Kors.
It will remake that corner of the mall near the entrance to JC Penney, which will soon get a new Tempur-Pedic store in the now-empty Clarks shoe store.
So where will Jake’s Dry Dock go? It temporarily moved to a kiosk, but promises a new store upstairs in the building later this year.