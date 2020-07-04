Lululemon

Lululemon plans to open a new store in Boise Towne Square featuring its athletic wear and accessories.

 Published on BoiseDev.com. Photo via Lululemon.

First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 29, 2020.

National athletic brand lululemon athletica applied to build a new store in Boise.

The retailer applied with the City of Boise to build a store at Boise Towne Square on the lower level near JC Penney.

The company posted a job for a store manager for a “Boise Seasonal Store.” That’s a format that allows the company to open a store for a period of about six months and test or capitalize on holiday traffic.

Lululemon operates two other Idaho stores — it first opened in Ketchum before adding a location at the Village at Meridian.

The brand offers athletic wear, including yoga pants, shorts, jackets, bras and many yoga-related items like mats and accessories.

Mall store shuffle

The new ‘Lulu’ store will go into the former location of Jake’s Dry Dock — which used to house Michael Kors.

It will remake that corner of the mall near the entrance to JC Penney, which will soon get a new Tempur-Pedic store in the now-empty Clarks shoe store.

So where will Jake’s Dry Dock go? It temporarily moved to a kiosk, but promises a new store upstairs in the building later this year.

