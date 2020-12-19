OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Rockford and Olney, Illinois; Napoleon, Ohio; and Bliss, Idaho, as four travel stops recently opened. In a press release, the company announced the Bliss location is the largest location opened ever at over 21,000 square feet and will add 46 jobs to Gooding County. The Rockford store adds 50 jobs to Winnebago County. The Olney store adds 80 jobs to Richland County. The Napoleon store adds 65 jobs to Henry County.
“We’re closing out the year by opening four new locations, including our largest yet, to help get customers back on the road quickly and safely,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our corporate and store team members know that providing clean places and friendly faces is more important now than ever.”
All locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including the following in Bliss, Idaho:
- More than 21,000 square feet.
- McDonald’s (leased location) and Subway.
- 115 truck parking spaces.
- 88 car parking spaces.
- 10 RV parking spaces.
- Nine diesel bays.
- Nine showers.
- Speedco.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the following organizations:
- Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s K-9 Unit in Rockford, Illinois.
- Big Brothers and Big Sisters and SWAN (Stopping Women Abuse Now) in Olney, Illinois.
- Northwest Ohio CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) in Napoleon, Ohio.
- Helping Hearts and Hands, Inc. in Bliss, Idaho.
Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is a travel stop network with more than 540 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 29,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has 400 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.