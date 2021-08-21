We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific, a nonprofit committed to advancing marketplace trust announced its Treasure Valley Career Fair. The event is slated for 3 — 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at The Grove Hotel in Boise.
A wide range of positions are available from financial services officer to Zamboni driver.
Exhibiting Treasure Valley businesses and nonprofits include: Amazon, The Beardsmith, Better Business Bureau, Boise Rescue Mission, Buy Idaho, Grove Hotel, ICCU, Idaho Central Arena, Kinetico, OFR Inc., Raise the Bottom, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Scentsy, and The Tiny House Society.
The BBB said in a press release it is hearing loud and clear from its accredited businesses that the hiring slump is continuing and putting businesses at risk of limiting operation hours, and worse, is fueling fears of turning away customers or even closing. The BBB hosted Career Fair is designed to help these exemplary businesses find the talent they need.
There is good news for job seekers looking to land their dream job. The opportunities are practically endless to seek out a career that is truly aligned with their personal interests — from working with folks at the Boise Rescue Mission to joining the hospitality industry. Plus, many of the companies exhibiting, including the BBB, offer a hybrid workplace and allow employees to continue working from home.
Exhibitors suggest that job seekers bring resumes as there will be opportunities to meet key contacts and hiring managers. Meeting rooms and breakout tables are also arranged to offer space for conversations.