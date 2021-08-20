Idaho Department of Labor

Calling all job seekers! The Idaho Department of Labor announced a multi-employer hiring event slated from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St.

Employers have openings in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, customer service, retail sales, hospitality and healthcare. Jobs open include: direct support professionals, route drivers, and packaging and warehouse workers.

Participating employers include: Holiday Inn, Scentsy, Sorrento Lactalis, DIRECTV, Amazon, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Truckstop.com, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Bus, Guerdon and more.

Bring resumes and be prepared to meet and interview with employers. Resume and interviewing tips can be found on the Labor website at labor.idaho.gov.

If you need special accommodation, contact Joe Goitiandia at (208) 332-3575 or by email at joe.goitiandia@labor.idaho.gov.

More information on job fairs and hiring events throughout the state can be found on Labor’s calendar of events on the website.

