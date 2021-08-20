We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@idahopress.com for help creating one.
Calling all job seekers! The Idaho Department of Labor announced a multi-employer hiring event slated from noon to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Boise Holiday Inn, 2970 W. Elder St.
Employers have openings in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, customer service, retail sales, hospitality and healthcare. Jobs open include: direct support professionals, route drivers, and packaging and warehouse workers.
Participating employers include: Holiday Inn, Scentsy, Sorrento Lactalis, DIRECTV, Amazon, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Truckstop.com, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Durham Bus, Guerdon and more.
Bring resumes and be prepared to meet and interview with employers. Resume and interviewing tips can be found on the Labor website at labor.idaho.gov.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!