Opal Theatre Company presents "SPEECH & DEBATE," a play by Stephen Karam filmed at Boise Little Theater and available to stream now through Sunday March 14. Directed by Sam Murphy and filmed by Elizabeth Findley of Findley Productions. "A fiercely dark comedy with music." Tickets, $10, are available for purchase on the website: opaltheatre.org.
