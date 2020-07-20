This story was first posted on BoiseDev on July 14.A Boise-based startup launched a new app aimed at making it easier for people to privately buy and sell cars.
FlipRide’s mobile app is designed to make private party car sales easier — including getting a loan, transferring title and even generating a sales agreement.
“Over 30% of used car transactions are happening via private party, outside of a dealership,” FlipRide co-founder Travis Hawkes said. “It’s hard for buyers to easily get a loan and it’s hard for sellers to navigate the paperwork and title transfer. FlipRide solves all of this in minutes while ensuring security and transparency.”
Hawkes grew up around the car business. His dad founded long-running used car store Bill’s House of Hardtops, which later became Hawkes Motors. He partnered with David Gardner and Ricky Lyman for the latest venture.
For buyers and sellers
The app is currently available in Idaho, on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The interface splits into two pieces — for car buyers and car sellers. Users can set up an account, then they can work through the car sales transaction process. The app doesn’t include listings for vehicles for sale. Instead, it allows private parties who might buy a car via Craigslist or other methods make the deal happen.
The car buyer can send the seller payment digitally or get a loan from a bank or credit union. The app also allows the transfer of car title without visiting the department of motor vehicles.
FlipRide plans to expand to other states across the Western U.S. this year. Backing for the startup comes from StageDotO Ventures.
“Technology is changing the way people buy and sell cars to each other, but the friction still remains when it comes to getting a loan, transferring the title, and ensuring legal compliance,” StageDotO’s Mike Self said. “FlipRide’s technology and the team behind it solve these problems and make it easier for private party transactions, ultimately saving the consumer time and money.”
This is the second StageDotO-backed startup to launch a consumer-facing product in recent months. In June, Crave Delivery launched a home hot meal delivery service in the Boise market.