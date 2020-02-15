NAMPA ─ The Southwest Idaho chapter of Project Linus will host National Make a Blanket Day today, Feb. 15, at First United Methodist Church, 2717 12th Ave. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can donate quilts or donate your time to help make/tie the quilts.
Project Linus is a nationwide organization started in 1995 after the Columbine shooting, whose mission is to provide comfort and security to children in need. All blankets are handmade of washable, child-friendly materials. They can be quilts, tied blankets, fleece or afghans. Anyone can help, and sewing ability is not necessary. Blankets will be distributed to Treasure Valley children in hospitals, foster care, domestic abuse shelters and summer camps for children with medical issues.
Last year, the group gave out 2,700 quilts to kids in hospitals and other locations throughout the Treasure Valley.