The Drew Barrymore Show included Boise’s Guru Donuts in “Battle of the Bites: Donut Edition,” a segment featured on Wednesday, March 10.
In the segment, Barrymore, Ross Mathews and actor Ike Barinholtz sampled donuts from two other shops in addition to Guru: Stan's Donuts from Chicago (lemon pistachio, chocolate glaze); and Hero Donuts from Birmingham, Alabama.
The taste testers were wowed out of the gate with all entries from Stan's Donuts. After the first bite of the glazed lemon pistachio elicited spontaneous choruses of "Oh my God, oh my God," the chocolate glazed got claim as the Hostess Ding Dong taste-alike. "This is taste perfection. Wow. Just wow," said Barrymore.
Next up were entries from Hero, including an apple fritter and a chocolate glazed. After one bite of the fritter, Barinholtz said: "Incredible!"
"Last but not least," said Barrymore, "is Guru Donuts from Boise, Idaho." The panel members were immediately drawn to Guru's square donut, the "Winnie the Pooh," a layered biscuit donut, dipped in housemade honey. "Very complex, said Barinholtz. "And not too sweet. It's like a buttermilk biscuit and a donut had sex ... and made this beautiful child."
Next, they tried Guru's "Mango Tango."
Then came the moment of truth. Mathews picked Guru Donuts as his best of the three, but Barrymore and Barinholtz chose Stan's Donuts as their favorite and so the donut shop from Chi town took home top prize.