Sherry Hatcher co-owner of Magic Man Brad & Balloons has been selected as part of a talented team of international Balloon Professionals, to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland sponsored by Qualatex and using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando.
Sherry Hatcher, co-owner of Magic Man Brad & Balloons, has been selected as part of a talented team of international Balloon Professionals, to create a giant immersive balloon wonderland sponsored by Qualatex and using over 300,000 balloons for the Give Kids the World charity in Orlando.
Hatcher announced in a press release she is leaving her business in Boise to join a select group of balloon artists in Orlando July 11 to July 15.
Using her balloon skills Hatcher has developed over the last five years, the press release said she will be part of a team creating several fantastical themed areas such as Dinoland, Toyland, the Enchanted Forest and Under the Sea in an area of nearly 30,000 square feet, with displays towering as high as 24 feet. The wonderland is being created to support critically ill children from all over the world including Idaho, said the release, “providing the families with joyful moments that can lead to lasting memories, transforming the happiness into hope.”
Pam Landwirth, CEO of Give Kids the World was excited about the project. “What an amazing event this is,” Landwirth said. “Sherry is going to be part of creating many iconic pieces from our Give Kids the World Village in this gigantic balloon display … . We are so grateful for their support of ‘Give Kids the World’, demonstrating how the joy of balloons can also make a difference to the lives of so many.”