MERIDIAN — If you’ve ever wanted to live right next to a Costco, you might get your chance in Meridian soon.
GFI Meridian Investments asked the city of Meridian to approve a townhome and apartment complex just to the south of the new Costco Wholesale project sprouting up on Ten Mile Road. GFI is also developing the Costco project.
The Lost Rapids Townhomes would bring 102 units to the area, with two housing types — a two-story townhome style, and a set of more traditional apartment-type units.
Thirty one-bedroom, 51 two-bedroom and 21 three-bedroom homes would pop up, for a total of 195 bedrooms.
“The Lost Rapids Townhomes project reflects the high-quality development conceptualized with previous entitlements, will complement surrounding residential and commercial uses, and provides additional housing opportunities for this growing area of Meridian,” Stephanie Leonard with KM Engineering wrote in an application letter.
The taller apartment buildings would sit on the north side of the site near Costco, while the shorter two-story townhomes would face Lost Grove Drive. The application describes the townhomes as a “high-end product.”
The project will incorporate a number of amenities.
“Amenities proposed include linear open space, a swimming pool, plaza with outdoor seating, BBQ and tables, clubhouse, a neighborhood business center in the clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park,” Leonard wrote.
The project will go through Meridian’s Design Review process.
Construction on the new Costco started earlier this year, though an opening date is not set.