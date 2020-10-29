BOISE — LDK Ventures has announced in a press release the purchase of the Boise Logistics Center, located at 1001 E. Gowen Road. The facility is the California-based developer’s first acquisition in Idaho.
The vacant property, which was occupied by Shopko until 2019, is one of the largest industrial buildings in the Boise metropolitan area and is the only one over 100,000 square feet of existing Class A distribution space available in the entire Treasure Valley (Boise Metropolitan Area) industrial market.
The building’s configuration — which has three sides for loading — will lend itself to either a single- or multi-tenant leasing strategy. The building has a 39- to 40-foot clear height with an ESFR sprinkler system and provides five acres of excess paved yard that can accommodate modern distribution requirements, such as areas for employee, van, and trailer parking.
“Our plans to update the facility will position it to appeal to most any large distribution requirement in the Boise market,” said Denton Kelley, principal of LDK Ventures. “The existing building can serve multiple tenants, and the site’s undeveloped acreage holds a great deal of potential for growth.”
Boise Logistics Center will be repositioned as a Class A Distribution Center, and LDK Ventures plans to invest significant capital into the asset to bring the asset up to a Class A market standard.
The site also includes 16 acres of undeveloped land that can accommodate an additional 250,000 square feet of industrial buildings. LDK plans to proceed forward with entitling the parcel for an industrial development that could commence development in 2021.
LDK Ventures was represented by Devin Ogden and Michael McKnight of Colliers International. Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the Seller on the transaction. LDK Ventures will be listing the property for lease with Ogden and McKnight of Colliers.
LDK Ventures, LLC (LDK) is an opportunistic real estate development and investment company based in Sacramento, CA with a focus on development and investment opportunities in Northern California and the Intermountain West markets. The LDK team has significant experience in the development of multifamily, industrial, master-planned communities, “brownfields” and mixed-use projects. LDK is primarily focused on the creating value in the multifamily and industrial sectors through ground up development and repositioning of existing projects.
To learn more about LDK Ventures and its other projects, visit LDKVentures.com.