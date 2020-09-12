NAMPA — GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching this week in Nampa according to a press release.
With the Corona Virus running rampant and social distancing a communal priority, the service says it lends itself to be “the only way to get your lawn mowed this season.”
GreenPal’s technology allows vendors to bid on lawns without having to visit the property and talk face-to-face with the homeowner.
Historically, this industry has been a cash business. GreenPal eliminates the need to meet for payment and use cash that has been scientifically proven to spread not only germs but also COVID-19.
Over 30% of GreenPal customers are over the age of 60. That demographic is the most susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and falling fatally ill from it.
Nashville-based GreenPal allows homeowners to find local, pre-screened lawn professionals. Homeowners can list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Vetted lawn care pros can then bid on their properties based on the Google street and aerial images and any other lawn details the homeowner provides. Homeowners can then select who they want to work with based on the vendor’s ratings, reviews, and price.
Once a vendor has completed the service, the lawn care pro will send a time-stamped photo of the completed work. Homeowners can then pay via the app and set up more appointments.
“After successfully launching in 200 other markets, we are excited to help homeowners in Nampa find reliable, safe, and local lawn care,” said co-founder Gene Caballero.
To sign up, visit the website: yourgreenpal.com.