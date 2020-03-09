Originally posted to BoiseDev.com March 3.A recently-vacated retail building on Fairview at Curtis will soon host a national chain store known for its adult reputation.
Hustler Hollywood applied for a sign permit for the building at 5805 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. The building will also undergo a facelift as it changes tenants. The chain of adult stores sells what it describes as “adult toys, erotic novelties, sexy wear and fetish.” The stores are owned by Larry Flint Publications, the firm behind monthly pornographic magazine Hustler.
The Rent-a-Center store moved to a new location on Milwaukee Street, according to an employee.
Hustler Hollywood describes its stores as “discreet, sexy and always unapologetic.”
Hustler Hollywood will go in just a few blocks from locally-owned Pleasure Boutique, which sells a similar line of products.
Applications to remodel the building last year did not indicate the name of the new tenant, until the sign permit last week.