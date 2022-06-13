FIRST POSTED ON BOISEDEV.COM ON JUNE 6The long-planned revamp of Nampa’s Karcher Mall is rumbling back to life.
BoiseDev told you in 2019 of the plan to revamp the aging mall on Karcher Blvd. in Nampa. Under the ownership of Rhino Investments, the plan called to “de-mall” the property, eliminating the internal mall concourse and turning it into a series of big box stores. The plan also called for a portion of the mall to be torn down, and new apartments to go up.
But blaming the COVID-19 pandemic, the plans have mostly stood still since early 2020. Now, new applications are in, and the plan is again moving ahead for the project – now known as District 208.
After initial approvals, an extension was granted — and later expired.
“Unfortunately due to ongoing project delays resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic that extension has expired and we are now reapplying for Conditional Use approval,” Daniel Sekerak with SA Group wrote in an application letter. “Throughout that time frame Rhino has been able to continue negotiations with a multitude of new retail tenants in addition to the proposed self-storage use as part of the redevelopment of the former Karcher Mall into District 208.”
ExtraSpace and more
Under the latest plan, ExtraSpace Storage would take up 140,000 square feet on two levels along the east side of the building — in the space formerly occupied by Burlington. That would make it the largest tenant in the revamped building.
The plan submitted to the City of Nampa includes a mix of existing and new tenants — including the Joann fabric chain, Boot Barn, DD’s Discounts, Big 5 Sporting Goods, Shoe Dept. Encore, Discount Furniture and Mattress, and Ross Dress For Less.
The Nampa location would be the first Idaho store for DD’s Discounts, a fashion and home goods discount retailer.
As we reported, the center area of the mall is being torn down and replaced with parking. The Mor Furniture space will remain, now detached from the rest of the mall.
Several additional spaces remain for lease, with one marked “fitness” and another marked “kids” on site plans provided to the City of Nampa.
In the rear of the property, a set of apartment buildings is planned. Eight new apartment buildings would go up, with a pool and clubhouse area.
The building will get a new look, after winning design review approval from the city. A color scheme of grays, greens, and beige accents will replace the existing look.
Karcher Mall first opened in 1965, the first enclosed mall in the Boise metro area. It began to decline in the late 1980s with the opening of Boise Towne Square, and continued to struggle over the last decade as the retail environment changed. A previous owner poured in $14 million in upgrades in 2008, but vacancy rates remained high.
