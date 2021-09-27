First posted on BoiseDev.com on September 22, 2021A large new industrial park could soon come to north Nampa.
The Nampa Development Corporation, or NDC, will work with Adler Industrial, LLC to develop a 194-acre industrial park between Ustick Road and Cherry Lane and by Midland Blvd.
The news release sent out by NDC said Adler Industrial would complete sewer and roadway improvements, and utility extensions for water to ‘facilitate and encourage’ development for job opportunities.
“We are excited to be working with the Nampa Development Corporation to develop a best-in-class Industrial Park that will attract businesses and jobs to Nampa,” President of Adler Industria Mike Adler said.
NDC and the City of Nampa previously helped with rezones in North Nampa to make projects like this come to the city. Now, $10 million will be invested in the industrial park.
“The agency will now invest an initial $3 million for the construction of the utility extensions and improvements from Northside Blvd. toward Midland on Ustick Road,” the news release said. “Furthermore, the Nampa Development Corporation announced that an additional $7 million will be invested in the project in the form of a tax increment reimbursement incentive for infrastructure of the 194-acre industrial park. These funds will be used for infrastructure improvements. Adler will construct the infrastructure and begin development of the Adler Midland Industrial Park over the next years.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The large investment and partnership could bring many jobs to Nampa including, distribution, food processing, and manufacturing firms.
“The completion of this agreement enables the Nampa community to continue to grow and thrive as a key part of the Treasure Valley,” Chairman of the Nampa Development Corporation Board of Commissioners, Grant Miller, said. “Development projects like these ensure that stable, good-paying jobs remain in our community and help to build a strong tax base that keeps Nampa an independent city and not a bedroom community.”