The Idaho Department of Labor’s Caldwell office will hold a drive-thru job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 4514 Thomas Jefferson St.
Employers participating are Select Staffing, St. Luke’s, Amazon, Sorrento Lactalis and ZoRoCo Packaging, which combined have more than 1,000 job openings. Positions include housekeepers, cashiers, IT support, customer service, production operators, delivery drivers and more.
Participants are advised to:
- Follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and wear a mask.
- Remain in your vehicle at all times.
- Follow traffic flow and wait your turn.
- Review employer websites and familiarize yourself with their job openings before the event.
- Bring copies of your resume.
“We are excited to provide this unique way for job seekers to meet with employers to learn about all of the great opportunities in our community,” Lisa Anzaldua, workforce consultant in the Caldwell office, said in a statement.
More detailed information about these job openings and others can be found at IdahoWorks.gov.