The city of Kuna plans to award up to $10,000 in federal relief to businesses suffering pandemic-related losses.
Grants would come from the $714,300 in federal CARES Act funding allotted to Kuna by the state based on its population. Recipients can use the money on personal protective equipment, rent and mortgage payments and utilities. To qualify, businesses must demonstrate financial hardship they endured since June 20, and they can’t receive a grant if they’ve already gotten money from the state to cover similar expenses since then.
City Clerk Chris Engels announced the program in an email to Kuna businesses Monday.
“We know that it has been tough for our business community, and we hope that we can provide resources and assistance to keep businesses open,” she wrote.
Businesses can learn how to apply or ask questions by emailing Engels at cengels@kunaid.gov or by calling 208-387-7726. Applications will be reviewed on a weekly basis through Dec. 10 when the program ends.