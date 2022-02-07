The Treasure Valley could see a new chain of convenience stores pop up in coming years, if a plan from Iowa-based Kum & Go comes to fruition.
The chain started in Des Moines, Iowa in 1959, and now has 400 store locations across 11 states, spanning out from the Midwest. This year the chain hopes to expand into Utah and Michigan, and Idaho is next on its list.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the mountain west region to the Kum & Go brand with this move into Boise,” Kum & Go SVP of Store Development Niki Mason said. “Boise’s rich history, culture, and rapid growth align with our long-term plans for expansion and continued store enhancement. We’re excited to start serving and connecting with the Boise community.”
A Kum & Go spokesperson told BoiseDev that they plan 20-25 stores opening over five years, starting in the second half of 2023. Stores would open in the city of Boise and in surrounding areas as well. The company says it has identified “a few” sites but is not specifying locations, and says all locations will be new build rather than acquisition.
From Iowa, to Boise chain’s turf
Kum & Go — a play on the phrase “come and go” — is family-owned. The Utah expansion will expand the chain to its first new state in more than a decade, with stores in the Salt Lake area expected to open this year. New locations in Michigan and then Idaho will extend the chain’s reach to 13 states across the Midwest and West. Boise is the furthest west announced location for the Kum & Go chain.
Many of Kum & Go’s newer stores feature a large-format size with features like fresh pizza, fresh foods, inside and patio seating, beer cave, and more. Last year it started rolling out a new fresh food menu with items like grain bowls, fresh-made sandwiches, smoothies, cold brew frappés, and other products.
And about that name? Yeah, they know.
Kum & Go will enter a market with a significant number of convenience stores, led by two large local players. Meridian-based Jacksons Food Stores has more than 90 locations in the Treasure Valley from Ontario, Oregon to Mountain Home, while Boise-based Stinker Stores operates more than 60 stores. Salt Lake City, Utah’s Maverik runs 31 Treasure Valley locations.
According to industry publication CSP News, Kum & Go is the nation’s 18th-largest c-store chain in terms of locations (ExtraMile, a joint venture with Jacksons also based in Meridian ranks 9th, Maverik 22nd, Jacksons 30th and Stinker 66th).