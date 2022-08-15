First posted on BoiseDev.com on Aug. 10Tiny homes could come to Meridian.
Alpha Development Group wants to transform just over 16 acres of land on the southwest corner of Victory and Meridian Road into a tiny home community. The community would have 134 single-family rental homes and be called Klein Huis, which means “tiny home” in Dutch.
The proposed community would be a mix of one-story one, two, and three-bedroom units. The one-bed units would be about 650 square feet, the two-bedroom units would be around 950 square feet and the three-bedrooms would be 1,290 square feet. The community would also offer some open space for residents, along with a clubhouse, a pool, and other amenities that will be determined later through a demographic study.
“One of the well-enjoyed features of a Klein Huis community is extensive open space, as we strive to provide more open space than is required by most municipal codes. Klein Huis Victory is not different. The site currently provides approximately 30% of the overall land area in some form of open space (common areas, hardscape plazas, dog parks, and a clubhouse with pool),” the application letter said.
In addition to the community common areas, each of the individual units would feature a private backyard area.
The application letter mentions how the exteriors of the homes would vary in color and material.
“As the conceptual site plan will show, the individual units are oriented in several different directions to break up the exterior experience by adding variety through building orientation, building materiality, and colors. The unit exteriors will be finished with a variety of materials that are consistent with the city’s architectural standards.”
Some of the three-bedroom units will include an attached garage. The rest of the community will have 290 parking stalls with 134 being covered.
The application is seeking annexation and zoning change approval from the City of Meridian. A meeting date has not been set.