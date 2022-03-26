NAMPA — Trammell Crow Company announced in a press release it has broken ground on the Kings Road Commerce Center, the firm’s first industrial development in Idaho. Located on East Comstock Avenue in Nampa, the development will include 362,000 square feet of speculative Class A manufacturing and logistics space across three buildings. Kings Road Commerce Center is slated to deliver in Q4 2022.
The industrial rear-load buildings at the Kings Road Commerce Center will range in size from 99,664 square feet to 150,735 square feet and will accommodate tenants of 25,000 square feet, up to 150,000 square feet. The development will feature 30’-32’ clear height, 60’ speed bays and 50’ column spacing, 35 trailer stalls, and 557 auto stalls. Kings Road Commerce center will additionally benefit from a central metro location that offers two convenient access points to I-84 at Garrity Boulevard and North Franklin Boulevard.
“Trammell Crow Company is excited to begin construction on our first project in the Treasure Valley. Kings Road Commerce Center in Nampa will be one of many high-quality developments for TCC in this fast growing, nationally recognized marketplace,” said Jim Mahoney, principal with TCC.
Ware Malcomb is the project’s architect, Kimley Horn is the civil engineer and ESI Construction is the general contractor. Jake Miller and Harrison Sawyer of CBRE will handle leasing at the development.
Centrally located within the Treasure Valley, Kings Road Commerce Center allows for easy distribution access throughout the metro area while offering tenants a convenient commute for their employees. Located just south of I-84, the 25-acre site is 20 miles west of downtown Boise and a 22-minute drive to the Boise Airport.
Trammell Crow Company, founded in 1948, is a developer and investor in commercial real estate. The company has developed or acquired 2,800 buildings valued at nearly $70 billion and over 625 million square feet. As of Dec. 31, 2021, TCC had $18.5 billion of projects in process and $9.3 billion in its pipeline. It employs more than 675 professionals in the United States and Europe.
Trammell Crow Company’s teams are “dedicated to building value for its clients” with professionals in 26 major cities throughout the United States and Europe. The company serves users of and investors in office, industrial, healthcare, multi-family residential, through its operating subsidiary High Street Residential, and mixed-use projects. For those who occupy real estate, TCC can execute the development or acquisition of facilities tailored to meet the needs of its clients. For investor clients, the company specializes in joint venture speculative development, acquisition/re-development ventures, build-to-suit development and providing incentive-based fee development services.
TCC is an independently operated subsidiary of CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas. For more information visit TrammellCrow.com.