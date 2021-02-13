BOISE, Idaho and MEDFORD, Ore. — Oregon-based KDP Certified Public Accountants, LLP and Idaho-based Whittaker & Associates announced the completion of a planned merger, which officially closed on Feb. 1. The merger creates one of the region’s larger independent CPA firms, delivering services from professional tax and accounting to assurance and wealth management.
Going forward, all members of Whittaker & Associates will continue in their respective roles as KDP employees, including founder Jodi Whittaker, CPA, who will be managing partner of the firm’s Boise office.
“This is an incredible opportunity to start a new chapter and expand both the service and expertise our clients need and deserve,” said Whittaker. “I look forward to expanding our team in the months and years ahead, to best serve the vibrant businesses and nonprofits across the Treasure Valley. This was a decision made with our team, our clients and our community in mind and I believe KDP is perfectly aligned with who we are, especially our commitment to client service.”
KDP’s history of providing professional tax, accounting, audit, and management advisory services dates back to 1976. Both Kosmatka Donnelly & Co. LLP and Michael L. Piels CPAs, LLP began serving Southern Oregon clients that year, eventually merging in 2014 to form KDP. Today KDP’s services span assurance, advisory, tax services, succession/valuation, and wealth management. The combined firm now includes 12 Partners and 55 employees, with immediate plans to further develop and support existing client and employee relationships.
In addition to Whittaker being named managing partner of its Boise office, KDP announced leads for its Assurance For-Profit practice and Transaction Advisory Services practice. Windi Martin, CPA, will join KDP following 29 years at Ernst & Young where she most recently held the title of Assurance Partner. Kara Finley, CPA, joined KDP last year following finance and accounting leadership roles spanning both publicly and privately held businesses and accounting firms, including 13 years with Grant Thornton LLP.
“We have had our eye on Boise for a long time, particularly the vibrant businesses and organizations that call the Treasure Valley home,” said Mark Damon, Managing Partner, KDP Certified Public Accountants, LLP. “From the moment we started learning about Whittaker & Associates, it seemed like the ideal fit both in culture and talent, and we are excited to broaden our team and what we can offer to our clients across Southern Oregon and Southwest Idaho. We look forward to growing together thoughtfully with our clients and continuing to give back to the communities we call home.”
KDP’s commitment to the communities it serves includes a multi-year partnership with Asante Health System to raise funds to fight cancer, and professional support for the Alameda Fire Recovery in Southern Oregon. The Boise office contributes time and treasure to the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and Boise Chamber.