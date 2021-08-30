We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
First posted on BoiseDev.com on August 25, 2021Near the holiday season and early next year, the Village at Meridian will welcome three new ‘unique’ restaurants.
Coming from Southern California is Devil & Angel, a dessert shop that asks ‘why not have the best of both worlds?’ by combining ice cream and boba tea. The restaurant features a mix of sweets, including Black Sugar Matcha-Berry, Thai Tea, Black Sugar Milk Tea, Boba Ice Cream, and Angel’s Cone.
The shop will have rollup garage doors and a patio area out front.
“Devil & Angel welcomes a cultural-inspired soft serve ice cream along with traditional hand crafted boba drinks,” the shop’s description said. “That brings traditional and modern creation in one made with fresh ingredients daily.”
Burnin’ Mouth
Another California restaurant will open soon. Burnin’ Mouth is a Nashville hot chicken restaurant that serves items such as the Coo Coo, a hot chicken sandwich with fries and sauce, Chicken Tenders, and Chick-Wings.
The restaurant dares customers to try its spicy chicken.
“Aside from serving authentic Nashville hot chicken, Burnin’ Mouth offers original menu items combining the style of sweet and spicy Korean fried chicken. What do you cluckin’ say? Ready for some Nashville hot chicken? Or will you chicken out,” the shop’s description said.
One of the last vacant spaces in the Village across from Fleet Feet will be divided for the Burnin’ Mouth and Angel & Devil.
Zullee
Finally, Zullee, a Mediterranean restaurant coming from Washington State, will open. The restaurant offers a variety of Mediterranean favorites, including Falafel, Hummus and Pita, and Chicken Kabob.
Zullee will share the new building near Chick-fil-A with Cafe Rio.
“We found unique, top-quality restaurants to add to the overall mix at the shopping center,” General Manager Hugh Crawford said. “ … We have about, I’d say, 1,800 people that come to work in our office spaces every day, plus the, the community that lives and comes to the Village and from around the neighborhoods. So, we have a daytime office population that works here. It brings a lot just the general community to the shopping center by offering new and unique food concepts that just adds to the energy or the overall experience of the Village.”
Crawford said the Village is working to get Devil & Angel and Burnin’ Mouth open by the holidays, and Zullee is scheduled for February.