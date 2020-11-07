GARDEN CITY — A press release announced that a new holiday attraction coming to the Boise Fairgrounds “will light up the parking lot with festive cheer.” Christmas in Color, brought to you by Pioneer Federal Credit Union, is a mile-long, drive-through light and music display opening in two weeks at the Idaho Expo in Garden City.
The experience features more than one million LED lights synchronized to upbeat holiday tunes. Visitors can enjoy the vibrant displays from the safety and comfort of their cars as they travel through glowing tunnels and past fields of dancing lights and singing snowmen. Guests tune their radios to a local channel upon entering the exhibit to watch the lights dance in coordination to the music.
“We are excited to bring this family-friendly holiday event to Boise,” said Christmas in Color CEO Todd Glover. “With so many events and activities canceled this year, 2020 has been a challenge for many. But at Christmas in Color, you can have fun and make holiday memories in a way that is safe, responsible, and 100% socially distanced.”
Christmas in Color is owned and operated by Animated Color, a Utah-based event company. With six locations across the United States, the holiday event brings joy and happiness to tens of thousands of families each Christmas.
Tickets for the event, which opens Friday, Nov. 20, are available on the event’s website, christmasincolor.net.