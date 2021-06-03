This June marks the 12th annual Idaho Wine & Cider Month. To celebrate, wineries and cideries across the state will be hosting special events and offering promotions throughout the month, the Idaho Wine Commission announced in a press release .
June is the perfect time to get out and discover all that Idaho wine country has to offer, said the release. Idahoans and visitors alike are encouraged to take part in the new Savor Idaho To-Go Passport Program. This allows Idaho wine supporters to taste through the wines they would have seen at Savor Idaho while visiting tasting rooms across the state. The program is available at 30 participating wineries and cideries and includes:
- Complimentary tastings, special bottle sales, and more
- Access to events hosted by wineries, cideries and restaurants
- Ability to sip an impressive lineup of new spring releases and fan favorites at an exclusive price
- Chance to win prizes at the end of the month—passports can be submitted to the Idaho Wine Commission to be entered to win
“Our industry completely pivoted as a result of COVID-19 —virtual tastings, expanding outdoor gathering spaces, and implementing curbside pickup and delivery options. But more than anything, the collaborative spirit the industry is known for has grown even stronger,” said Moya Dolsby, executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission. “Although many of our regular events were unable to happen this year, we are excited to offer our new Savor Idaho To-Go Passport Program and welcome people to enjoy the different wines and experiences offered at tasting rooms.”
The Idaho wine and cider industry has been around since the 1860s when the first wine grapes were planted in Lewiston, Idaho. Since then, the industry has grown and the quality of Idaho wine has attracted visitors and media attention from around the world as “the new frontier of winemaking.” In 2009, former Idaho Governor, C.L. Butch Otter, declared June as Idaho Wine and Cider Month. In the years since, the wine and cider industry has more than doubled its economic impact contributing $209.6 million to the Idaho economy each year.
To learn more about the events happening during the month and how to secure your passport, visit the Idaho Wine Commission’s website: idahowines.org.