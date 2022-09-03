...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures upper 90s up to 104.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The new par three course at Jug Mountain in McCall will add to the existing practice facility which includes a driving range, chipping green, and putting green.
MCCALL — Jug Mountain Ranch announced in a press release the construction of “Jug Junior,” a six-hole, par three course adjacent to the current practice facility. This new par three course is designed by Don Knott, the original designer on the Jug Mountain Ranch golf course. “This is a very deliberate, well-designed addition to Jug Mountain Ranch,” says David Carey, owner and general manager, “and we are excited to be able to work with Don again to create something new and fun for the community.”
The par three course will add to the existing practice facility which includes a driving range, chipping green, and putting green. “The par three is really accessible for any golfer,” says Dustin Ames, Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Pro. “You can grab two clubs and play the whole thing. It is perfect to walk with the kids or play with a group of friends.”
Construction began late last year and has continued this summer. Much of the heavy dirt work is nearing completion, irrigation is on site and the plan is to get grass seed down before the fall. “We are always at the mercy of Mother Nature,” says Carey, “but with some luck, we hope to be able to open late in the 2023 season.”
To learn more about Jug Mountain Ranch’s four-season recreation and real estate offerings, visit jugmountainranch.com. Jug Mountain Ranch’s amenities, including the golf course, par three course, golf practice facility, mountain bike trails, Nordic trails, snowshoe trails, and Clubhouse restaurant, are open to the public.