The new par three course at Jug Mountain in McCall will add to the existing practice facility which includes a driving range, chipping green, and putting green.

 Jug Mountain Ranch

MCCALL — Jug Mountain Ranch announced in a press release the construction of “Jug Junior,” a six-hole, par three course adjacent to the current practice facility. This new par three course is designed by Don Knott, the original designer on the Jug Mountain Ranch golf course. “This is a very deliberate, well-designed addition to Jug Mountain Ranch,” says David Carey, owner and general manager, “and we are excited to be able to work with Don again to create something new and fun for the community.”

The par three course will add to the existing practice facility which includes a driving range, chipping green, and putting green. “The par three is really accessible for any golfer,” says Dustin Ames, Jug Mountain Ranch Golf Pro. “You can grab two clubs and play the whole thing. It is perfect to walk with the kids or play with a group of friends.”

