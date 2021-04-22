MERIDIAN — Connect with over 35 companies looking to hire at the Idaho Job & Career Fair on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Galaxy Event Center in Wahooz in Meridian. It's an opportunity to explore hundreds of different types of jobs in one day at a single location, said a press release about the event.
The Idaho Job & Career Fair provides quick and easy access to a variety of employers seeking entry-level to experienced candidates. Companies are hiring for a multitude of positions in healthcare, call centers, hospitality, finance, trades, corrections, sales, mental health and counseling, manufacturing, administration, warehouse, mechanics, disability services, production, law enforcement, construction, and more.
It is free to attend the job fair to explore opportunities in an assortment of work schedules from a diverse group of industries.
"Bring plenty of resumes and dress for success," said the press release. Register for the job fair in advance at IdahoCareerFair.com for a contact-less registration and to receive up-to-date details on participating companies. IBL Events is collaborating with the Galaxy Event Center to follow all necessary guidelines and precautions.
Companies interested in recruiting at the Idaho Job & Career Fair, can contact IBL Events at 208-376-0464, info@ibleventsinc.com.