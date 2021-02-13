NAMPA – Jimmy John's announced in a press release that a new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop located at 704 12th Ave. Road in Nampa is now open.
“This will be our third store in Nampa and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Jared Biethman. “We’re also excited for our customers to sign up for Freaky Fast Rewards, our one-of-a-kind program that rewards customers for doing what they already do – eating tasty Jimmy John’s sandwiches.”
Biethman said he plans to hire about 30 employees. Anyone interested in applying can find the store on Indeed or call or stop by the store and drop off their resume, open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and fill out an application.
Founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud in Charleston, Illinois, Jimmy John’s serves up "fast and fresh" sandwiches in communities across the country. There are over 2,800 Jimmy John’s locations across 43 states.
The new Jimmy John’s in Nampa will deliver sandwiches to your door if you are inside the delivery area and also offers catering. Customers can stop by the new location, call the store at 208-466-9618, or order online at online.jimmyjohns.com.