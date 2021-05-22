First posted on BoiseDev.com on May 19, 2021.Meridian-based Jacksons will add another 63 convenience and gas stations to its lineup.
Jacksons Food Stores/Jackson Energy will buy the stores from 7-Eleven Inc., which in turn just bought the locations from Marathon Petroleum Corp. The stores currently carry the Speedway brand.
7-Eleven bought Marathon, adding 3,800 stores across 36 states — bringing it to a total of 14,000 locations. 7-Eleven paid $21-billion for the smaller Marathon chain. Separately, it will sell 230 stores to other groups on the East Coast.
The future Jacksons stores will drop the Speedway branding and add either Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons branding. Jacksons and Chevron formed a joint venture for the ExtraMile brand, with the stores operated by the Meridian-based company.
Fifty-nine of the 63 stores are located in California, with the rest in Arizona and Nevada.
The new stores will bring Jacksons’ store count to 327 across six states in the Western US. Jacksons and its subsidiaries supply more than 1100 stores.
“Since we opened our first service station in 1975, we have continually focused on the fundamentals of what a store could be, by building a culture that continually innovates and focuses on meeting employee and customer needs,” Jacksons Founder and CEO John Jackson said. “Today we build on this legacy by adding more talented associates and great locations to the Jackson family of companies to broaden who we serve and how we serve them.”
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.