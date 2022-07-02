BOISE — Jackson Jet, based in Boise, announced in a press release it has broadened investment in the Phoenix market and in its charter and management offerings with the purchase of Swift Aircraft Management. With the purchase, Jackson Jet has expanded its charter fleet and management capabilities with the addition of an Embraer Legacy 600 and an Embraer Phenom 300. The Legacy 600, boasting a 13-passenger capacity and range of 3250 nautical miles, will allow Jackson Jet to fly more passengers and to further destinations than ever before, said the release. In fact, as part of the Swift Aircraft Management acquisition, Jackson Jet also receives FAA authorization for Worldwide Charter Operations. According to the release, this is “a highly coveted authorization” in the charter industry allowing Jackson Jet to charter flights to popular destinations, including Hawaii, Europe, and South America in addition to the North American routes they’ve historically flown.
“The ability to fly larger and further than ever before is a game changer for us and our customers” said Jackson Jet CEO Jeff Jackson. “We’re thrilled we can now serve these customers with Jackson Jet’s top-shelf service rather than refer those requests on to industry partners.”
In January, Jackson Jet purchased Swift’s FBO (Fixed Based Operator) facility located at Sky Harbor International Airport, known as Swift Aviation. This latest acquisition of Swift Aircraft Management, will broaden Jackson Jet’s charter and management services across all their locations, including an FBO and full charter/maintenance/parts operations in Boise, and an aircraft based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.