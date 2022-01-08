BOISE — Jackson Jet, based in Boise, Idaho, announced in a press release their acquisition of Phoenix-based Swift Aviation. Starting Jan. 26, 2022, Jackson Jet will begin operations at their new facility located at Sky Harbor International Airport.
While Jackson Jet has served the Phoenix region with charter services since opening their operations in Boise in 2005, the Sky Harbor location will be Jackson Jet’s second FBO (Fixed Based Operator) facility and bring Jackson Jet’s fuel and ground services, first class management and operational excellence to a new customer base.
Jackson Jet plans to update and make several investments to the Phoenix FBO with the goal of making it one of the top FBOs in the region. “A big thank you goes out to our loyal customers and employees. We’re always interested in ways to grow our footprint and bring top-shelf services to a wider customer base,” said Jackson Jet CEO Jeff Jackson. “We’re excited the right opportunity came along to both grow ourselves and the services we offer our customers at Sky Harbor.”
The release said the acquisition will bolster Jackson Jet’s presence in the intermountain west, which includes an FBO and full charter/maintenance/parts operations in Boise, maintenance operations in Sun Valley and an aircraft based in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
Jackson Jet Center, an authorized Textron Aviation and Cirrus Aircraft facility, is a full-service fixed-base operator (FBO) offering aviation repair and maintenance, avionics, and parts to pilots and aircraft owners across the Northwest and Southwest, as well as private charter services with a diverse fleet ranging from light jets to turbo props. For more information, visit JacksonJetCenter.com.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!