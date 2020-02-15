BOISE — Just in time for President's Day: it's Bogus Basin's 2020-21 Early Bird Season Pass Sale. The sale, which runs February 17 – 29, offers the lowest season pass prices of the year, said a press release. The nonprofit recreation area has retooled its pass product offerings this year, providing more options to suit pass holder needs.
As a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, Bogus Basin invests all earnings back into operations, improvements, and community activities. Over the past four years, using a combination of profits and community donations, more than $20 million has been spent on significant projects.
Improvements include a top to bottom snowmaking system, new high speed chairlift, lodge and area enhancements, and seven-day-a-week summer offerings that include new biking trails and Idaho’s only mountain coaster, the Glade Runner.
This year, season pass purchasers can choose from four pass types.
Winter 2020-21 Only
This pass is intended for current season pass holders or guests who are interested in purchasing for next season. Prices range from $29 (children ages 6 and under) to $349 (adults ages 25-69).
Spring 2020 Only
The Spring 2020 Only Pass is valid from the first day of the sale (Feb. 17, 2020) through closing day of the Winter 2019-20 season (projected mid-April 2020). Prices range from $19 (children ages 6 and under) to $179 (adults ages 25-69).
Spring 2020 + Winter 2020-21
This pass is valid February 17, 2020 through closing day of this season (projected mid-April 2020) and the entire Winter 2020-21 Season (projected December 2020 through mid-April, 2021). It is intended for someone who is not a current season pass holder, and who wants to begin using their pass at the time of purchase. Prices range from $39 (children ages 6 and under) to $419 (adults ages 25-69).
Nordic Only
This pass is valid Feb. 17, 2020 through closing day of the Winter 2020 – 21 Season.
It is intended for individuals who are only interested in accessing Bogus Basin’s Nordic trail system. Prices range from $29 (children ages 6 and under) to $129 (adults ages 25-69).
For additional details about Bogus Basin’s 2020-21 Season Pass prices and offerings, visit the website: bogusbasin.org.