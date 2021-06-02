Another sign that points to hope: The Modern just reopened.
The Modern, a boutique hotel in Boise, has been the hippest place to be, or to be seen, since it opened in 2007, whether it's outside at a table on the patio or inside bellied up to the bar. Sipping one of its hip cocktails, of course.
Its re-imagining on the bones of a former Travelodge came courtesy of architect and artist Dwaine Carver, of CTY Architects. Carver is also a professor of architecture at the University of Idaho.
Until mid-March 2020, the Modern was the place to clink a glass with friends.
And, while the hotel remained open during the pandemic, owner Elizabeth Tullis closed the restaurant and bar for the safety of guests, staff and community.
Now, after many closed-door months, the bar and the patio are open once again — after a "soft reopening" the last week of May, the official opening was June 3. Tullis said she used the shutdown time as an opportunity "to rethink what a sustainable restaurant looks like in this 'new normal.'" The result is a more streamlined, pared-down approach with renewed focus on hospitality and quality.
Newcomers and old friends
While the full-service restaurant is on hiatus for now — look for that to come in the fall — there will be "distinctive and delicious small bites" to nosh on, courtesy of Chef Kelly Grindstaff, a new fact to the Modern, along with new bar manager Ariel Vazquez. They have worked together to create "an inventive menu that will continue to feature top-notch, locally-sourced" ingredients.
“We are just so grateful to be able to open completely again,” said Polly Evett, the Modern’s manager. “Grateful to the people who got us to this point, and grateful to the new folks on board who are taking us into the future. And grateful to once again do what we love — offering the best experience we can to our community and our guests.”
Drinks on the Modern patio around the firepit? It must be summer in Boise.
Go to the website for reservations and to view the menus: themodernbar.com.