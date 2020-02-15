POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Technology is getting a $2.3 million grant that will go toward the construction of a new technical education facility in Pocatello.
ISU officials say the facility, which will complete the William M. and Karin A. Eames Advanced Technical Education and Innovations Complex on Alvin Ricken Drive, will be used to train students in diesel power generation systems.
“The hands-on training our graduates receive in this program not only prepares them for successful careers, but also meets a critical workforce need in our communities,” ISU President Kevin Satterlee said in a news release. “Receiving this grant will help us to expand opportunities and meet an ever-growing demand.”
ISU — one of only two schools in the nation that offer specific training in on-site power generation — is receiving the grant from the Economic Development Administration. The money will be matched with additional fundraising from donors and commitments by the university, according to the news release.
ISU officials say there is a growing need in the industry, and their current placement rate for graduates is 100 percent.
“Students who graduate with this training are able to perform preventative engine maintenance checks and services, diagnose and repair electrical problems, parallel or put two generators in series, install and repair transfer switches, gain experience troubleshooting/diagnosing mechanical or electrical problems, become well acquainted with programmable logic controls and provide guidance to customers in residential, industrial, or commercial applications for backup power,” according to the news release.
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, believes the state will benefit for years to come as a result of ISU receiving the EDA grant.
“This endeavor adds fuel to our cutting-edge training initiatives in Idaho and will benefit our workforce in much-needed technical fields while supporting continued economic growth in Idaho,” Crapo said in the news release.
ISU officials say they hope to begin work on the new facility later this year.