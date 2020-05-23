BOISE — For small and medium sized businesses, connectivity — via internet and phone — has become more important than ever. Finding new ways to operate amid social distancing guidelines very often means connecting employees in new and different ways — and connecting with customers online.
In a press release, Sparklight Business, formerly Cable ONE Business, said it is upgrading its local fiber-optic network, Piranha Fiber. The fiber network’s top speed is now 5 Gigabits — and with fiber that means 5 Gig symmetrical, giving small businesses the same “blazing speed” on downloads and uploads.
The upgrade brings cutting edge 5 Gig business internet to more than a dozen markets across the Sparklight Business footprint and serves the growing connectivity needs of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses, according to the release.
“We serve more than 70,000 businesses across a 21-state region, but in every sense of the word we’re a local provider,” said Chris Boone, vice president of Business Services for Sparklight. “Our sales, service and technical teams are proud to call the markets we serve home, living and working right alongside the businesses we serve. We’re seeing firsthand all the business challenges of the new normal, and increased speed is one of the ways we can help.”
For today’s businesses, a fast, reliable internet connection has moved from being a convenience to an absolute necessity.
“Businesses need lightning fast internet speed to communicate and collaborate, to send and share data, to take advantage of cloud applications and cloud-based operational software, to run order and delivery systems and so much more,” Boone said.
Piranha Fiber service is delivered over a passive optical network or PON — an extremely reliable fiberbased architecture and shared bandwidth that allows Sparklight Business to provide connectivity over a broader customer base and offer the fiber connection at a price that’s affordable for most small businesses.
“This means it offers the affordability and easy access of cable along with the speed, security and reliability of fiber,” Boone said.
Several Piranha Fiber internet plans are available, so businesses can choose the level of service that’s right for them, according to the release, beginning at 50 megabits per second and scaling to 5 gigabits per second.
For more details, visit business.sparklight.com.