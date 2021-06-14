First posted on BoiseDev.com on June 11, 2021A pop-up vegan restaurant is opening in Boise for the summer.
The owners of Lemon Tree Co., Jasson Parra, and Mayra Ruiz, created Mess Hall a vegan burger joint that operates out of their restaurant in Downtown Boise. The news release says Parra and Ruiz named the pop-up Mess Hall as it’s defined as “a place where people eat together in a group,” and the the term is also used in the military.
“My dad was a cook in the Navy, so we would go down with him while he worked at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego and got to enjoy meals together at their mess hall,” Parra said in the release. “We got to meet new people and try new foods, but above all, it was great to see my dad in action and get to spend some time with him.”
The menu offers vegan burgers and tater tots including the Mess Hall Classic Burger, B.B (Basic Bitch) Burger, Hongo Boingo Burger, and Cashew Chipotle Tots. The pop-up makes the burgers with Impossible Food patties.
Because the pop-up is in Lemon Tree patrons can add on the restaurant’s local beers or lemonades.
Mess Hall is open at 224 N. 10th St. for dine-in, delivery through DoorDash and UberEars, and takeout through ChowNow. The store operates Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.